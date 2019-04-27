MC-21-300 Test Aircraft Flew from Irkutsk to Ulyanovsk, Where it will be Painted According to Production Technologies

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued April 27, 2019)

The MC-21-300 test aircraft flew from Irkutsk to Ulyanovsk, where it will be painted according to production technologies, and will subsequently join the flight test fleet to shorten the certification process. (UAC photo)

April 27, 2019 MC-21-300 test aircraft, equipped with a passenger cabin made the non-stop flight from Irkutsk to Ulyanovsk Vostochny airport.



In Ulyanovsk, MC-21-300 aircraft will be painted according to production technologies, and then will fly to Ramenskoye airport (Zhukovsky, Moscow region) to continue flight tests. The aircraft was piloted by a crew of Hero of Russia, honored test pilot Roman Taskaev and 1st class test pilot Vasily Sevastyanov. Roman Taskayev said: "The flight was in normal mode, without complaint".



Ulyanovsk enterprises are the largest participants of the MC-21 program. Aviastar-SP Plant produces fuselage panels, empennage and many other units for MC-21-300 aircraft.



AeroComposit-Ulyanovsk Company produces the wing made of composite materials. The painting of MC-21-300 aircraft will be conducted by the Ulyanovsk company Spektr-Avia. The enterprises participating in the MC-21 program underwent technical re-equipment.



The President of UAC Yuri Slyusar said: "The Irkutsk aviation plant has completed the assembly and systems installation of the fourth MC-21-300 flight test aircraft. Joining the third and fourth aircraft to flight tests will increase intensity of the certification program."



