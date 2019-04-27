April 27, 2019 MC-21-300 test aircraft, equipped with a passenger cabin made the non-stop flight from Irkutsk to Ulyanovsk Vostochny airport.
In Ulyanovsk, MC-21-300 aircraft will be painted according to production technologies, and then will fly to Ramenskoye airport (Zhukovsky, Moscow region) to continue flight tests. The aircraft was piloted by a crew of Hero of Russia, honored test pilot Roman Taskaev and 1st class test pilot Vasily Sevastyanov. Roman Taskayev said: "The flight was in normal mode, without complaint".
Ulyanovsk enterprises are the largest participants of the MC-21 program. Aviastar-SP Plant produces fuselage panels, empennage and many other units for MC-21-300 aircraft.
AeroComposit-Ulyanovsk Company produces the wing made of composite materials. The painting of MC-21-300 aircraft will be conducted by the Ulyanovsk company Spektr-Avia. The enterprises participating in the MC-21 program underwent technical re-equipment.
The President of UAC Yuri Slyusar said: "The Irkutsk aviation plant has completed the assembly and systems installation of the fourth MC-21-300 flight test aircraft. Joining the third and fourth aircraft to flight tests will increase intensity of the certification program."
