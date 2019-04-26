Now All the Tanks Are In Place

(Source: Norwegian Defense Forces; issued April 26, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Norwegian Army has taken delivery of its 144th and final CV90 tracked armored vehicles that it ordered in 2012 at a cost of €670 million; 103 of these vehicles are refurbished and upgraded, while the remaining 41 are new-builds. (NO Army photo)

“All the CV90 tanks have now been delivered to the Army. This gives us increased combat capability, good mobility and better command,” says Chief Army.



On Friday, April 26, the Norwegian Army and Defense Materials Organisation marked the delivery of the final CV90 tracked armored vehicle.



That means the Army now has over 140 state-of-the-art tanks in its arsenal, with technologies that will last for years.



“With this delivery, the Army is given increased combat ability through new and better sensor capacity, more effectors, better protection for the crews, good mobility and better command and control systems,” says Chief Army Odin Johannessen.



The Major General is clear that upgrading and supplying new wagons was crucial to the Army's power. “In order to keep pace with technological developments, small upgrades must be made throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. The army is pleased with the new CV90 tank. They help to make the Army ready for battle tonight,” he says.



Among the world's most modern



The CV90 is among the most modern weapon platforms in the world.



“This is now one of the world's most modern land systems in operational use. The turret is fully digitized with an open architecture where new sensor systems can be integrated. Norway is a pilot in NATO to use available technology on this type of land platform,” says Rear Admiral Bjørge Aase, Deputy Commander of the Defense Material Organisation, which has delivered the wagons to the Army.



Facts about CV90:

-- Combat vehicle - 74 pieces: Chassis with upgraded armor and rubber tracks. All the vehicles have a new engine to compensate for their increased weight. The turret has been upgraded with a new thermal camera, new machine gun and sighting system. The turret is equipped with a Protector weapon station that can carry 12.7mm machine gun or a 40mm grenade launcher.



-- Command vehicle - 15 pieces: Identical to the heavily-armed vehicle on the outside, but on the inside there are three seats with combat management systems which allows the control and command of other vehicles maneuvering on a dynamic battlefield.



-- Reconnaissance vehicle - 21 pcs: This variant also has a turret, but in addition it also has a sensor mast fully six meters high, on the top of which is a Vingtaqs II consisting of electro-optical sensors and a radar.



-- Multirole vehicle - 16 pcs: This vehicle can be used to transport munitions, as a battlefield ambulance or to transport personnel or supplies. The hull does not have a gun tower, but is equipped with a Protector weapon station.



-- Combat engineer - 16 pcs: A vehicle that gives the army's combat engineers increased protection, accessibility and some brand-new tools. The vehicle is turretless, but has a grip arm to be able to work with explosives from inside the vehicle. It can also be equipped with a mine plow or tools used to clear mines or improvised cargoes that are dug down. This variant is also equipped with Protector weapon station



-- Training vehicle - 2 pieces: These vehicles are used to train crews who will be operating the CV90 in combat. The vehicles have state-of-the-art technology on board, including a 360-degree camera that gives the crew a complete overview. The cameras also have thermal capacity.



-- Modern and reinforced armor gives soldiers better protection than before.



-- More powerful weapon systems, including 12.7mm RWS with thermal capacity, newly developed 7.62mm machine gun in addition to the 30mm gun, and bomb cutters on selected wagons.



