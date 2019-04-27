New Helicopters for Durban and Richards Bay Ports (excerpt)

(Source: Independent on Saturday; posted April 27, 2019)

Transnet has procured two AgustaWestland AW109SP helicopters from Italian manufacturer Leonardo at a combined price of about R250 million.Transnet has procured two AgustaWestland AW109SP helicopters from Italian manufacturer Leonardo at a combined price of about R250 million.They are expected to be delivered to the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) by June. The TNPA’s acting chief executive, Nozipho Mdawe, said the helicopters would help to improve ship turnaround times and the overall reliability of its marine service at the Durban and Richards Bay ports.“We are delighted that we are now so close to being in a position to respond to long-time industry calls for a more efficient and reliable marine pilot service in our ports,” she said. (end of excerpt)-ends-