Russia, Turkey Jointly Developing Aircraft and Helicopters

(Source: TASS; published April 29, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia and Turkey are jointly working on creating promising aircraft and helicopters, and also components for the armor, the press office of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) reported on Monday.



"We have a number of joint projects for developing promising aircraft and rotorcraft platforms, components for the armor and the after-sale maintenance of the armaments supplied," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.



Turkey also shows interest in the newest Russian combat modules, air defense systems with different range capabilities and anti-tank weapons. Despite the rivals’ interference in the bilateral relations, Russia and Turkey are coping with the difficulties that arise, the chief executive stressed.



"At present, we are discussing with the Turkish partners the implementation of some most important projects in the sphere of military and technical cooperation and in the civilian industry… We are undoubtedly ready for various formats of technological cooperation, including in such science-intensive spheres as the aerospace industry, helicopter-building and the energy sector," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying.



The Rosoboronexport and Rostec chiefs announced this information on the eve of the IDEF-2019 defense industry exhibition that will run in Istanbul on April 30 - May 3, 2019. The exhibition will showcase equipment for the land troops, the Navy, the Air Force, security technologies, space technologies, onboard systems, and also helicopters, ships, electronics, security systems, transportation and logistics equipment and systems.



