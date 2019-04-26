Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 26, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $127,632,494 modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA2103-18-C-0061 for the B61-12 Life Extension Program.



This modification provides for the initiation of an undefinitized contract action for Lot 1 and Lot 2 Long Lead items.



Work will be performed in Saint Charles, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2020. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $131,932,494.



Fiscal year 2018 and 2019 procurement funds, and fiscal year 2019 research and development funds, in the amount of $29,218,278 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida is the contracting activity.



