Turkish Aerospace, which extended its product range and made a great impression in the international market, especially in Asian countries, will take a part in IDEF’19 with Anka-Aksungur, Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter, T129 ATAK, Gökbey, Anka and Hürkuş. Moreover, new mobile game application named “Operation ANKA” will be launched for the first time and make IDEF’19 an unforgettable experience for all participants.
The President and CEO Prof. Temel Kotil has emphasized the importance of IDEF’19 and the role of Turkish Aerospace as Turkey’s leading aviation company in the defense industry. As regards his expectations from the fair Mr. Kotil stated: ‘’We are aiming to revive our international customer potential at IDEF’19. Our full range of products including Aksungur and Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter, developed this year, of which we are very proud, will be shown at IDEF.
“We feel proud to present in our country the full range of our products, studies for which are conducted in accordance with international standards and requirements. Turkish Aerospace will become more prominent in the international aviation and defense sector with its projects developed by domestic engineers.’.
Turkish Aerospace is a global center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support for integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and space systems.
