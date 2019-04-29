Turkish Aerospace Will Display Aksungur and Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter for the First Time at IDEF 2019

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued April 29, 2019)

Turkish Aerospace unveiled a mock-up of its Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter this morning at the IDEF 2019 show; if it enters production, Turkey will become the only country in Europe producing two attack helicopters, alongside the T129. (TAI photo)