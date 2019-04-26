FNSS PARS 4x4 Anti-Tank Vehicle

(Source: FNSS; issued April 26, 2019)

The prototype of the PARS 4x4 anti-tank vehicle during its Turkish Army qualification trials. The vehicle is being exhibited by FNSS for the first time at the IDEF defense show, which opens today in Ankara. (FNSS photo)

The PARS 4x4 anti-tank, which has been developed by FNSS in line with the requirements of Turkish Land Forces Command, is poised to set new standards in the market, being equipped with features not found in any other vehicles in its class.



The prototype vehicle is currently at the final stage of the qualification process, and is being showcased at IDEF’19.



The PARS 4x4 ANTI TANK was devised as a vehicle that relies on its firepower, speed and high manoeuvrability under all terrain conditions to destroy enemy tanks and other armoured units from a distance, and to engage secondary targets after rapidly changing positions. Drawing upon its vast experience and innovative approaches, FNSS has come up with a very special amphibious vehicle that is capable of meeting all of these challenging requirements at the same time.



Most noteworthy among the PARS 4x4 ANTI TANK’s features is the positioning of its power pack at the rear of the vehicle, which keeps the cooling grate and exhaust on the upper section of the vehicle, allowing it to enter the water without prior preparation by installing a swim kit. And thus granting it with the best amphibious capabilities in its class. Moreover, the rear position of the power pack also allows the PARS 4x4 to manoeuvre at higher speeds. All these features, which can only be expected from a vehicle with its power pack located at the rear, grants the PARS 4x4 with critical capabilities in terms of leaving its position after firing and moving away from a threat zone.



The PARS 4x4 ANTI TANK’s outstanding features can be listed as follows:



-- Mobility: The PARS 4x4 features an axle and steering system designed specially to reduce the turning radius. The long suspension movement range enhances the vehicle’s performance over adverse terrain. Although an amphibious vehicle, this feature engenders no concessions in the vehicle’s ballistic or mine protection.



-- Situational Awareness: The rear position of the power pack also confers the driver’s position a wide field of view. Moreover, the vehicle also possesses additional camera systems for forward and rear views.



-- Survivability: PARS 4x4 has also been designed for superior ballistic and mine protection, and uses special armour materials for weight optimisation. The rear location of the power pack also helps reduce the vehicle’s thermal signature.



-- Weapon System: PARS 4x4 is fitted with Anti-Tank Remote Controlled Turret (ARCT) that has also been designed by FNSS. Having ballistic protection, the turret is equipped with two ready-to-fire anti-tank missiles and a 7.62 mm machine gun. The FNSS Remote-Controlled Anti-Tank Turret has successfully passed the design verification firing tests with KORNET and OMTAS missiles.



Developed as part of the Anti-Tank Vehicles (ATV) project conducted by the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), PARS 4x4 will have its serial production launched as soon as the qualification tests are completed, with all deliveries under the ATV project expected to be completed in 2021.



K. Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, emphasised that the PARS 4x4 marks a new era for anti-tank vehicles: “FNSS closely follows both the developments and user requirements around the world, and we displayed the PARS 4x4 concept, which was a result of these efforts, for the first time at IDEF’15. After signing a contract with the user, we prepared the concept, including the anti-tank turret, for qualification tests from scratch in a period of just 18 months.



“As a result of this process, we have rolled out a vehicle that is peerless in the world. PARS 4x4, a tailor-made solution, stands as yet another evidence of FNSS’ engineering strength. With the introduction of PARS 4x4 into the inventory, we are certain that it will become a force multiplier that changes all the equations, first for Turkish Land Forces, and later for friendly and allied nations.”



-ends-

