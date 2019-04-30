Leonardo Promotes Advanced Security Solutions, Leading Edge Aerospace Products and Innovative Training Services for Turkey

ISTANBUL --- Leonardo’s solutions for security, aerospace and defence are hosted at 2019 IDEF international exhibition in Istanbul (Hall 3 Stand 313A), starting from today until May 3. This is also the occasion for the company to announce the recently re-branding of its local subsidiary in Leonardo Turkey Havacılık, Savunma ve Güvenlik Sistemleri A.Ş. (Leonardo Turkey Aviation, Defence and Security Systems Inc.).



At IDEF, Leonardo presents new technologies and services to local partners, building on a significant industrial presence, business collaborations and best in class solutions provided for Airport and Maritime security, major civilian and military projects such as the T129 helicopter, air defence radars, naval sensors, defence systems and more recently the Göktürk satellite programme.



Vessel and air traffic management systems are Leonardo’s flagship presence in Turkey, securing almost 1500 Km of coastline and more than 20 air traffic control towers. Leonardo also developed the Turkish SMART (Systematic Modernisation of ATM Resources Turkey) programme, with a main Control Centre located in Ankara and a backup in Istanbul, which supports air traffic management operations in Turkey’s airspace sectors located also in Izmir, Ercan, Dalaman, Bodrum, and Antalya.



New technologies for cyber security and counter-drone systems to protect airports and critical infrastructures are now offered to complement existing security solutions deployed in Turkey, delivering 24/7 safety for people and economy.



Italian and UK armed forces already count on Leonardo Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technologies to protect national civil and military sites, while in February NATO Communications and Information Agency renewed Leonardo’s contract for the delivering of cyber-incident detection and management capabilities on their sites.



Enhanced services are core to Leonardo’s offer in Turkey. Leveraging on decades of experience in the field of pilots training, Leonardo presents to regional customers its International Flight Training School (IFTS) launched with the Italian Air Force and based on its M-346 advanced trainer aircraft. Combining Leonardo’s technological and product capabilities with the Italian Air Force’s expertise in the military flight training domain, the IFTS is the ideal and flexible platform to prepare pilots to operate with the latest-generation combat aircraft such as the Eurofighter and the F-35.



Leonardo is a credible partner to local Government and industries for the development of local aerospace capabilities, including future generation fighters and tactical airlifters, building on an excellent track record of positive international collaborations in leading edge aircraft programs such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, the F-35, and SAAB Gripen NG.



Leonardo is also offering to Turkey its C-27J multi-mission aircraft, already chosen by 14 countries. C-27J Spartan proving to be the most effective multi-mission medium turboprop airlifter available on the market today, going faster, farther, heavier and safer, and being able to land everywhere: the aircraft is able to operate with very narrow airstrips, on snow and ice, sand, gravel and slopes.



In March, Leonardo presented the firefighting configuration of the C-27J, complementing the rugged and reliable capabilities in extreme conditions, making the aircraft one of the most versatile in the world.



Leonardo’s best seller multirole AW139, displayed at IDEF in a Coast Guard version, represents the Company’s leadership in the rotary wing market together with the AW101, Leonardo’s three-engine medium/heavy military multirole helicopter, able to perform a wide range of land and maritime missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, early warning, utility and transport, amphibious support, surveillance and patrol, and long range search and rescue.



For the first time on display at IDEF is Leonardo’s Grifo E electronically-scanning radar, the latest addition to the Grifo radar family, offering high-spec E-scan fire-control capabilities in a cost-effective, lightweight and low consumption package.



Rotary and fixed wings and UAS platforms can benefit from Leonardo’s advanced airborne solutions and avionics suites designed to identify, detect, protect, and defeat emerging threats such as the Miysis DIRCM, extensively tested to provide effective protection against MANPADS, or SEER Radar Warning Receiver (RWR).



Drones and drones-based services are areas of expertise for Leonardo, the only manufacturer in Europe with a combined experience in fixed and rotary winged platforms, remote control and sensor development. The Mirach 40 target drone, new addition to the well-established Mirach family, is a cost effective solution to mimic a variety of aircraft and missiles for training of military personnel and equipment testing, and the AWHERO RUAS (Rotary Unmanned Air System) is Leonardo’s state of the art solution for land and naval operations such as maritime and border surveillance, homeland security, pipeline and power-line monitoring, environmental monitoring, supporting search and rescue missions, disaster relief and damage assessment during natural disasters.



Defence is a sector of traditional collaboration between Italy and Turkey and some of Leonardo’s best seller solutions are in use with Turkish armed forces. At IDEF Leonardo is presenting its Vulcano family of guided ammunition for the 76mm and 127mm naval guns, and for the 155mm ground-based artillery, as well as HITFACT modular 105mm or 120mm turret.



In Air Defence, Leonardo offers the RAT31, which can be provided in fixed or deployable versions, while KRONOS multi-mission AESA radar family is able to perform multiple critical missions, ranging from airspace control to ground-based air defence, protection of Forces and critical assets, and air traffic control.



