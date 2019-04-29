Rosoboronexport to Discuss Promising MTC Projects at IDEF 2019 in Turkey

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued April 29, 2019)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will be showcasing the best-selling and promising new products from the Russian defense industry at the IDEF 2019 International Defense Industry Fair, which will be held from April 30 to May 3, 2019 in Istanbul.



“Military-technical cooperation (MTC) between Russia and Turkey shows a positive trend. We successfully deal with competitors’ attempts to interfere with our relations," said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev. “We have a number of joint projects for the development of advanced aircraft and helicopter systems, armored vehicle components, after-sales support of supplied weaponry. In addition, Turkey is interested in Russia’s latest remote weapon stations, air defense assets of varying ranges, as well as ATGM systems.”



The exhibit profile of the exhibition: Army, Navy, and Air Force military equipment, defense technology, space technology, onboard systems, helicopters, ships, electronics, security systems, transportation and logistics equipment and systems.



“Turkey is among the key partners of Rostec and Russia. The level of bilateral relations, including in industry, is growing rapidly. At the moment, we are discussing with Turkish partners the implementation of a number of critical projects in both military-technical cooperation and civil industry fields,” said Sergey Chemezov, Director General of the Rostec State Corporation. “Of course, we are ready for various formats of technology cooperation, including in such high-tech areas as the aerospace, helicopter and power industries.”



Rosoboronexport is the organizer of a joint Russian display at IDEF 2019, which includes over 450 pieces of weaponry and military equipment from more than ten domestic defense manufacturers. Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, Shvabe Holding Company and Tehmash Holding Company will be among the exhibitors.



Rosoboronexport’s Stand 232 (Pavilion 2) will provide information on more than 300 pieces of military equipment that have the best prospects in Turkey and the Middle East region, including new products from the Company’s export catalog: the newest Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles, 30-mm 32V01 remote weapon station, Viking SAM system and the 76.2-mm AK-176MA automatic naval gun.



The mock-ups of the BT-3F armored personnel carrier, KAMAZ-53949Typhoon-K vehicle, Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter and the Project 12061E Murena-E-class air-cushion landing craft will be on display at the Company’s stand.



Numerous meetings and talks are expected to take place at the event with representatives of the Turkish armed forces and other security agencies of the country, as well as with partners from other countries in the region. Rosoboronexport plans to discuss the implementation of current contractual obligations and promising MTC projects.



“IDEF is among the world’s top ten largest defense industry exhibitions and, along with Russia’s ARMY, MAKS and International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS), is one of the most significant arms exhibitions in Europe. The event provides an excellent opportunity to study the trends in the world arms market, while foreign customers can see the best Russian weapons, known for their impeccable fighting qualities,” added Alexander Mikheev.



-ends-



