RUAG Australia and Honeywell Solidify Continued Collaboration

(Source: RUAG; issued April 30, 2019)

RUAG Australia has been awarded full patent rights in Australia, Europe and the United States for its “Methods for Treating Aircraft Structures”. This patent relates to the use of Supersonic Particle Deposition (SPD) as an alternative aircraft component repair technology to save the time and costs associated with traditional repair techniques or part replacement. SPD repair capabilities significantly improve aircraft and component return-to-service times.



Continuing the ASC partnership agreement with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Honeywell, allows RUAG Australia access to an extensive list of additional platforms and components on aircraft belonging to the Australian Defence Force. Accordingly, RUAG is set to provide component level maintenance and repair services for Honeywell aeronautical, mechanical, engine accessories and environmental control system (ECS) equipment on the following aircraft: Boeing platforms, the 737 Wedgetail and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, and the Leonardo C-27J.



This represents a significant addition to existing RUAG capabilities. Independently, RUAG Australia already commands a trusted reputation within the Australian Defence Industry, serving as an in-country component MRO partner to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), for military platforms including the F/A-18, and is also now assigned as an MRO competence center for a number of F-35 components for Australia as well as the Asia region. This latest assignment includes key systems from Honeywell.



The extended agreement further strengthens RUAG as a Honeywell Channel Partner for Honeywell component-level MRO services on defence and civil aircraft throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The broader industry positioning and wider regional reach has increased demands on existing capacities. As a result, RUAG Australia facilities at Airport West and Amberley have already ramped-up processes to accommodate these additional support services and lines.



"Ensuring maximum support for the sustainment and availability of the Australian Defence Force fleet is our priority,” states Terry Miles, General Manager, RUAG Australia. “At the same time, we are committed to developing deeper relationships with Honeywell, platform stewards and other significant OEMs to ensure maximum Australian content in support of the Australian Defence Force,” he adds.



“Growing our business on the basis of multi-year OEM contracts clearly emphasizes successes we continue to achieve. This proves our competencies in current technologies and platforms, as well as for development-phase technologies and their subsequent aircraft platforms," asserts Stephan Jezler, Senior Vice President Aviation International, RUAG MRO International. He continues, “Particularly, OEM agreements reinforce our position as a long-term and certified technology partner, both within Australia and across the wider region.”





RUAG Australia has built its engineering expertise and reputation on the provision of maintenance and repair capability and additive repair technologies on the F/A-18A/B aircraft leading to recent awards of F-35 sustainment assignments. RUAG Australia maintains and operates a fixed and mobile SPD capability, as well as a fixed LAD capability, and is a DASA 145, EASA 145, CASA 145 approved organization.



