Russian and Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation in Bishkek

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 29, 2019)

Relations between Moscow and Delhi are a privileged strategic partnership and have potential for growth, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said during talks with the Head of Indian Military Department, Nirmala Sitharaman in capital Bishkek.



"I am sure that today's meeting will contribute to strengthening the entire complex of Russian-Indian relations," Sergei Shoigu said.



According to him, India for Russia is a time-tested reliable friend.



As Sergei Shoigu stressed during the talks with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, relations between Moscow and Delhi are a privileged strategic partnership and have potential for growth.



He noted that for outstanding achievements in the development of strategic partnership between the two countries, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was awarded the highest state award of Russia – the Medal of St. Andrew.



In turn, Nirmala Sitharaman said that Russia is the main partner of India in the field of security, and therefore Delhi is ready to develop partnership.



"It is important that our cooperation has reached such a level," she said, noting the importance of state visits to India by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



She also thanked Sergei Shoigu for the invitation of the Indian delegation to take part in the recently concluded the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security, during which it was possible to discuss important issues of mutual interest.



-ends-

