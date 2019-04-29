Government of Canada Awards Contract for Acquisition of Four Naval Large Tugs

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued April 29, 2019)

GATINEAU, Quebec --- The National Shipbuilding Strategy continues to deliver on its commitment to equip the Royal Canadian Navy with the ships needed to serve Canadians, while bringing jobs and prosperity to communities across the country and revitalizing our marine industry.



Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, announced that Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, has awarded a contract of $102 million (including taxes) to Ocean Industries Inc., from Isle aux-Coudres, Quebec, for the acquisition of four tugs.



These new tugs will provide towing, firefighting and other critical support services to both the Atlantic and Pacific Maritime Forces. They will replace the Royal Canadian Navy's five civilian-crewed Glen-class large tugs and two Fire-class rescue boats.



This contract will help sustain or create up to 140 jobs for Ocean Industries Inc. and its subcontractors.



“We’re very pleased to have obtained this contact to complete this project at our shipyard in Isle-aux-Coudres in the Charlevoix region. Though we’ve built a lot of ships, this is the most important contract ever taken on by Ocean Industries Inc. Today, it’s our advanced expertise as a builder and naval tug operator that is recognized by the federal government. We worked hard to present the federal government with a competitive offer, and we’re pleased that our efforts are materializing in these initial significant economic results for our company related to the National Shipbuilding Strategy,” said Jacques Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Group.



