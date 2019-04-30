China Issues Trial Regulation on Improving Military Logistics Work

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 30, 2019)

BEIJING --- The General Office of China's Central Military Commission has issued a trial regulation on the logistics work of the military, aiming to build a logistic service system that puts priority on helping win battles.



The regulation, the first of its kind since major reforms were introduced to the military's logistics system, takes in experience and achievements from prior trial reforms and practices, according to the office.



The regulation stresses coordinated use of joint logistic resources to the largest extent and clear definition of job assignments of general logistic services and specialized services.



The trial regulation will take effect on July 1, 2019.



-ends-

