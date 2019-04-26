L3 Technologies Awarded Contract for Battle Force Tactical Training

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued April 26, 2019)

NORFOLK, Va. --- L3’s Integrated Maritime Systems (IMS) sector announced today that its Maritime Services business has been awarded a $76 million contract to support U.S. Navy shipboard integrated training systems. L3 Maritime Services provides instruction, engineering, systems integration and life-cycle support for the Battle Force Tactical Trainer (BFTT) family of training devices.



BFTT allows coordinated stimulation and simulation of shipboard combat systems to facilitate Navy team training. This training empowers warfighters with the capability to conduct realistic joint warfare training across the spectrum of armed conflict and empowers realistic unit-level team training and battle group fleet synthetic exercises.



“We are pleased to continue to support the U.S. Navy’s combat systems training to maintain proficiency and mission readiness,” said Bill Toti, President of L3 Integrated Maritime Systems. “We are dedicated to providing the best training and program support to the Navy’s Afloat Training Groups and our country’s frontline warfighters.”



BFTT delivers training to sailors while aboard their ships in the environment in which they will fight. It assists fleet commanding officers in generating exercises to prepare for expected missions and provides playback of their crew’s performance for continuous improvement. L3 provides instruction and training support at all major Navy ports around the world and AEGIS Ashore locations.





L3 Communications & Networked Systems is composed of three diverse business sectors: Broadband Communications, Integrated Maritime Systems, and Communications & Microwave Products. L3 Maritime Services is a newly formed division within the Integrated Maritime Systems sector, consisting of Unidyne, as well as locations in Norfolk, Va.; San Diego, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Newport News, Va.



With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space.



