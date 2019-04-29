Govt Gives Contract Worth 6,300 Crore to Grsefor Building Eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 29, 2019)

Ministry of Defence has awarded Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE)contract to build eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs) for Indian Navy. The contract worth Rs. 6,311.32 crore was signed today by Joint Secretary & Acquisition Manager (Maritime Systems) Shri Ravi Kant on behalf of Ministry of Defence and Shri S S Dogra, Director (Finance), on behalf of GRSE, in New Delhi.



It may be noted that the RFP was issued by Indian Navy to DPSU Shipyards and Indian Private Shipyards in April 2014, with GRSE emerging as the successful bidder for design, construction and supply of the eight ASWSWCs.



The first ship is to be delivered within 42 months from contract signing date and subsequent balance ships delivery schedule will be two ships per year. The project completion time is 84 months from today.



The GRSE is currently handling major projects to make three Stealth Frigates for Indian Navy under P17A Project, ASW Corvettes for Indian Navy, LCUs for Indian Navy, four Survey Vessels (Large) for Indian Navy, FPVs for Indian Coast Guard, etc.



The GRSE has been a pioneer warship builder of the nation having delivered the highest number of warships till date since its inception as a DPSU in 1960. The 100 warships built by GRSE so far ranges from Advanced Frigates to Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes to Fleet Tankers, Fast Attack Crafts, etc. with the Shipyard having many firsts to its credit in terms of Innovation and Design. The present Project will further consolidate GRSE’s position as a unique shipyard with all round capability to design and build ASWSWC warships with state-of-the-art technology.



These Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts are designed for a deep displacement of 750 tons, speed of 25 knots and complement of 57 and capable of full-scale sub surface surveillance of coastal waters, SAU and Coordinated ASW operations with Aircraft. In addition, the vessels shall have the capability to interdict/ destroy sub surface targets in coastal waters. These can also be deployed for Search and Rescue by day and night in coastal areas. In their secondary role, these will be capable to prosecute intruding aircraft, and lay mines in the sea bed.



The vessels are equipped with highly advanced state-of-the-art integrated platform management systems including Propulsion Machinery, Auxiliary Machinery, Power Generation and Distribution Machinery and Damage Control Machinery, etc.These warships will be built as per Classification Society Rules and Naval Ship Regulations and will conform to latest Marine Pollution Standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).



The design and construction of these ships at GRSE is another significant milestone in the ‘Make In India’ Initiative of the Government of India.



