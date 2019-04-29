Turkish Military Dismissed 16,540 Personnel Since Coup Attempt

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; posted April 29, 2019)

ANKARA --- Some 16,540 personnel of the Turkish military have been dismissed as part of Ankara’s fight against FETÖ since a coup attempt in 2016, the Defense Ministry has said.



The judicial and administrative process is ongoing for 6,154 people, Col. Tamer Zincir told reporters on April 29.



FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen are believed to have orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.



Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



The government declared a state of emergency following July 15, 2016, finding and expelling hundreds of thousands of members on accusations of membership to FETÖ.



Delivery of F-35 in November



On the other hand, U.S. F-35 fighter jets will be delivered to Turkey in November, according to a Turkish military official who asked to remain anonymous.



The delivery of the S-400 Russian made anti-missile defense systems will start in June, the official said.



Turkey and the U.S. continue talks on the possible purchase of American Patriot systems, the official added.



