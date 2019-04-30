Crashed F-35A Fighter Jet Located, US Says (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asian Review; published April 30, 2019)

By Alex Fang

NEW YORK --- The F-35A stealth fighter that crashed off the coast of Japan has been found, and recovery efforts are underway, a U.S. Air Force commander said Monday."The aircraft's been located. ... It's now in the recovery aspect," said Charles Brown, four-star general and commander of the Pacific Air Forces, in a briefing for reporters in New York.Since the Japanese-built jet disappeared April 9, Japan time, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the U.S. military have poured resources into searching for its wreckage, which could expose sensitive American military technology secrets if retrieved by China or Russia.…/…The U.S. is working very closely with the Japanese side in support of the recovery of the aircraft, Brown said. (end of excerpt)-ends-