Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 29, 2019)

Worth noting the eight-year development contract for the KC-46 cost the Air Force $4.9 billion, and this sets a cost ceiling for a new contract worth up to $5.7 billion. I have to assume that ceiling price estimate is grossly misleading, but I’m checking. https://t.co/kSDHHtTENl — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) April 29, 2019

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $5,700,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-46 Pegasus Combat Capability (PC2).This contract provides for a broad range of post-production related non-recurring and recurring requirements centered on user-directed and Federal Aviation Administration-mandated KC-46 air vehicle needs.Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be complete by April 28, 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.Fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,121,895 are being obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award.Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8609-19-D-0007).-ends-