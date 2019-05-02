China, Thailand to Hold Joint Naval Training

(Source: Xinhua; issued May 02, 2019)

ZHANJIANG, Guangdong --- China and Thailand's naval forces will hold their joint training, code-named Blue Commando-2019, starting on Thursday.



The fleet of Thai forces arrived at the port city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday.



They were welcomed by the navy of the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.



The drill will be held both on land and at sea, as Chinese and Thai fleets and marines will train on subjects including fleet defense, landing, live-fire attacks and marine rescue.



