PARS Scout 8x8 and 6x6 Enter the Turkish Armed Forces’ Inventory

(Source: FNSS; issued April 29, 2019)

The PARS Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle family of FNSS, which is serving worldwide in different countries, has also become the vehicle of choice of Turkey.



With the contract for the Special Purpose Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicles (SPTWAV) Project that was signed between the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and FNSS, the company shall supply PARS SCOUT 8x8 and 6x6 vehicles both for the Turkish Land Forces and the General Command of Gendarmerie.



The first stage of the project will involve the development of five different vehicle configurations, and production of a total of 100vehicles. The project will cover the delivery of:



-- Command and Radar Vehicles as well as Sensor and CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicles for the Turkish Land Forces, and



--Armoured Combat Vehicles for the General Command of Gendarmerie.



Having conducted R&D on tactical wheeled armoured vehicles for many years, FNSS reaped the first fruits of its labours in 2005, becoming the first company in Turkey to roll out a product family of such vehicles. After competing with the world’s other leading companies in land vehicles, this product family became the vehicle of choice of Malaysia in 2010, and of Oman in 2015.



FNSS thus managed to export two members of its PARS product family, the 8x8 and 6x6 vehicles, before having delivered to Turkish users. These vehicles were developed in a variety of highly different configurations for both Malaysia and Oman, and development works on various configurations are still continuing.



Specifically for the SPTWAV project, FNSS designed a special PARS family vehicle, Scout, superior for reconnaissance operations. The PARS Scout 6x6 and 8x8 offer superior mobility and a comfortable and safe drive in all types of road and terrain conditions, as well as balanced and high-speed movement on straight roads, low risk of skidding in bends. Also, the vehicle’s transparent armour (ballistic glass) integration ensures high situational awareness. Together, these features make a big difference for reconnaissance operations.



The PARS Scout 6x6 and 8x8 Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicles will make use of indigenous subsystems for their basic automotive equipment/hardware such as their powertrain, and the vehicles will also be integrated with an FNSS-designed Remote Controlled Turret System.



K. Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, highlights that the company’s win in the SPTWAV project reflects the judiciousness of the strategic decisions it has taken thus far: “Our success in the SPTWAV project at home proves – along with the successes we have attained overseas – the accuracy and judiciousness of all the strategic decisions we have taken since the 2000s with regards to wheeled vehicle development.



The 8x8 and 6x6 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles is an area of highly intense competition both in Turkey and the rest of the world. The fact that our PARS product family has scored so many achievements under this atmosphere of intense competition, both abroad and domestically, speaks volumes about our vehicles’ superior features.



We are feeling the deserved pride of supplying to the Turkish Land Forces and the General Command of Gendarmerie the best vehicles of their classes. We firmly believe that the SPTWAV project shall open the door for even greater successes of the PARS product family in Turkey and overseas.”



-ends-

