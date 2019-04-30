Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2019)

Walashek Industrial and Marine Inc., San Diego, California (N55236-19-D-0005); and Epsilon Systems Solutions, San Diego, California (N55236-19-D-0006), are each awarded a combined aggregate $39,521,000 multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-pricing arrangements for landing craft air cushion (LCAC) repairs, maintenance, modernization, and retirement services.



The work will encompass LCAC Fleet Modernization Program, LCAC Post Service Life Extension Program Extension, LCAC retirements, and LCAC planned/emergent repairs.



These two companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders.



Work will be performed in Oceanside, California, and is expected to be complete by April 2020, and if all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2024.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



These contracts were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

