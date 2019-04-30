Raytheon Wins $159 Million Contract for Large-Scale Training in Europe

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued April 30, 2019)

HOHENFELS, Germany --- Raytheon Company won a contract valued at up to $159 million to support large-scale, live training exercises at the U.S. Army's Joint Multinational Readiness Center located in Hohenfels, Germany, and virtually connected to forces across Europe.



"Raytheon's technology-enabled training means that location is no longer a restriction to multinational forces training together," said Bob Williams, vice president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Data from allied units, located in their home countries, is sent back to Germany allowing leaders to track training from anywhere."



Raytheon developed the Mobile Instrumentation System technology that enables the distributed training. On the ground at JMRC, Raytheon provides a range of services including training area instrumentation, after action reviews and battlefield effects to increase training realism.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



