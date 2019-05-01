Sea-Air-Space Exposition to Demonstrate Corps’ World-Class Innovations

(Source: US Marine Corps Systems Command; issued May 01, 2019)

A low altitude air defense officer programs a counter-UAV on a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) mounted on a Polaris MRZR vehicle that can detect, identify and defeat drones with electronic attack. (USMC photo)

QUANTICO, VA. --- Marine Corps Systems Command will feature a collection of high-tech, innovative equipment at the 54th annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition, slated for May 6–8 at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



“This three-day event will showcase some of the Marine Corps’ cutting-edge capabilities and provide an opportunity to share innovative ways to equip our Marines,” said Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, MCSC commander.



Located in booth 2701, MCSC’s Operations and Programs will present innovations from the Marines Corps Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell, a team responsible for the Corps’ advanced manufacturing requests involving 3D prints or other critical parts for vehicles or systems. The AMOC has contributed to the creation of 3D-printed impellers and the first 3D-printed reinforced concrete bridge in the Western Hemisphere.



MCSC’s Command Element Systems will feature Identity Dominance System-Marine Corps, a biometric data collection, matching and transaction management system that comprises a handheld device—known as the Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit—and a laptop computer with specialized biometric collection sensors and a badge printer.



IDS-MC assists Marines with detainee management and questioning, base access, counterintelligence screening, border control and law enforcement operations.



Program Executive Officer Land Systems—the office tasked with the acquisition and sustainment of ground vehicles, radars and communications gear—will display equipment from Program Manager Ground-Based Air Defense. PM GBAD allows Marines to efficiently, sustainably and organically counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle threats.



“The Sea-Air-Space Exposition will offer an opportunity to see capabilities and technologies that may enhance the lethality of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force of the future,” said Emanuel “Manny” Pacheco, MCSC’s director of Public Affairs and Communication.



The Sea-Air-Space Exposition also provides professional development and networking opportunities including keynote speakers and panel discussions.



MCSC Sgt. Maj. Robin Fortner will participate in a panel May 7 about the changing face of today’s enlisted service members. Fortner—along with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden—will discuss how the services are addressing various challenges enlisted members face, and current equipping and modernization efforts.



Also on May 7, MCSC Executive Director William Williford III will serve on a panel about streamlining acquisition to support tomorrow’s warfighter. The speakers will discuss the importance of expediting the acquisition process and why being more agile helps adapt to evolving threats.



Founded in 1965, the Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual innovative, educational, professional and maritime-based event that brings together the U.S. defense industry, private-sector companies and key military decision makers. The show is the largest maritime exposition in the U.S and an extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support.



