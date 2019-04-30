Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2019)

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $200,234,192 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of M982A1 Excalibur Ib containerized projectiles.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; Healdsburg, California; Karlskoga, Sweden; East Camden, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Southway, Plymouth, United Kingdom; Glenrothes, Scotland, United Kingdom; Cincinnati, Ohio; Farmington, New Mexico; McAlester, Oklahoma; Joplin Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah; Gilbert, Arizona; Lansdale, Pennsylvania; and Santa Ana, California, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024.



Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $200,234,192 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-C-0017).



