Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed-value of $132,283,800.



This contract procures the necessary hardware and systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system onto aircraft for the Navy, Army, and the governments of the United Kingdom and Norway.



Hardware for this procurement includes the following weapon replaceable assemblies: 283 advanced threat warning sensors; 79 control indicator unit replaceables; 52 -2103 signal processors; 120 infrared missile warning sensors; 91 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs); 13 multi-role electro-optical end-to-end test sets; 190 GLTA shipping containers; 46 high capacity cards; 10 LAIRCM signal processor replacements smart connector assemblies; and 123 personal computer memory card, international association cards.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Colombia, Maryland (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2021.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Army); fiscal 2019 working capital (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $42,387,745 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($104,986,224; 79 percent); Army ($19,606,871; 15 percent); the government of United Kingdom ($3,144,044; 2.5 percent); and the government of Norway ($4,546,661; 3.5 percent).



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0011).



