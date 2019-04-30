Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded $419,086,770 for modification P00003 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1068).



This modification exercises an option for Lot 19 AIM-9X Block II and II+ all up round tactical missiles, captive air training missiles, captive test missiles, special air training missiles, advanced optical target detectors, guidance units (live battery), captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery), Block I and II propulsion steering sections, Block II electronic units, tail caps, containers, and spares for the Navy, Air Force, and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.



In addition, this modification provides for materials in support of repairs, depot maintenance, and refurbishment.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (9 percent); Santa Clarita, California (8 percent); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, California (4 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); San Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent); Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and other locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in October 2022.



Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2018 and 2019 missile procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $419,086,770 of will be obligated at time of award, $7,031,336 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This contract modification combines purchases for the Navy ($123,468,497; 29.46 percent); Air Force ($118,935,517; 28.38 percent); and the governments of Qatar ($38,599,559; 9.22 percent); Australia ($36,934,376; 8.81 percent), South Korea ($29,064,332; 6.94 percent); Norway ($24,637,082; 5.88 percent); Slovakia ($13,515,225; 3.22 percent); Japan ($10,653,101; 2.55 percent); Denmark ($9,417,847; 2.25 percent); Morocco ($7,428,180; 1.77 percent); Belgium ($1,317,129; 0.31 percent), the United Arab Emirates ($1,056,768; 0.25 percent); the Netherlands ($1,051,562; 0.25 percent); Singapore ($723,714; 0.17 percent); Oman ($591,932; 0.14 percent); Switzerland ($349,984; 0.08 percent); Saudi Arabia ($291,195; 0.07 percent); Poland ($171,927; 0.04 percent); Turkey ($171,841; 0.04 percent); Romania ($156,165; 0.04 percent), Taiwan ($147,705; 0.04 percent); Finland ($141,315; 0.03 percent), Indonesia ($85,415; 0.02 percent), Kuwait ($82,620; 0.02 percent), Israel ($59,114; 0.01 percent); and Malaysia ($34,668; 0.01 percent), under the FMS Program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

