Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2019)

Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $950,668,589 and an $11,844,044 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order.



The contract is to provide research, analyses, technical evaluation, and test and evaluation support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense Joint Staff, combatant commands, and defense agencies.



IDA work will involve the comprehensive evaluation of national security issues, including systems and technologies at all stages of development, deployment, and use.



Work performance will take place at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia, and other Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. government facilities within the National Capital Region.



Research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,527,332; operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,486,712; DoD working capital funds in the amount of $340,000; and energy and water appropriations for Army Corps of Engineers in the amount of $490,000 were awarded. The expected completion date is March 30, 2024.



Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-D0001). (Awarded April 15, 2019)



