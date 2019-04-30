Class F125: "Baden-Württemberg" Handed Over to the Bundeswehr

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued April 30, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In December 2017, BAAINBw refused to take delivery of this ship due to major design and production flaws, including a severe list, excessive weight and inoperable systems, which appear to have been fixed in the intervening 18 months. (GE Navy photo)

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany --- The BAAINBw defence procurement agency took over the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" from the F125 shipyard consortium on April 30th. In June, she will enter service with the Navy.



The Reception Commission of the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Employment of the Federal Armed Forces (BAAINBw), led by project manager Marc Steffens, accepted delivery of the ship from the industrial project group ARGE F125 during a small ceremony at the Wilhelmshaven naval base.



After the acceptance and until her commissioning in seven weeks, the navy and industry will technically prepare the "Baden-Württemberg" for their operational test with further trials. This includes completing the radiation test of various IT equipment, a prerequisite for the proper operation of the F125 with the IT system of the Bundeswehr. At the same time, the ship and its IT systems will switch over from the testing network to the communications network of the armed forces.



Likewise, in preparation for the operational test, advanced safety checks of, for example, the boat launching devices and the on-board cranes, the overpressure system and others are included. This is necessary because the ship has been in operation for a long time and the Navy does not want to overburden the limited time of the mission test with these required annual tests at the pier.



In addition, ARGE F125 will also use the time after acceptance to fulfill any remaining shortfalls compared to the construction contract.



The "Baden-Württemberg" is one of the world's most modern and technologically leading naval vessels available. The completely redesigned F125-class ships have around 28,000 highly complex systems and sensors that enable a very high degree of automation. This makes it possible to significantly reduce the crew strength from around 200 in the oldest class 122 frigates to 126 now.



At the same time, the ships can remain in their operational theater for up to two years, which will significantly reduce the very long transit times from home port to "mission area." In addition to the high level of automation, this long downtime is also made possible by the multi-crew model, which provides for the complete replacement of the crew during ongoing operations.





The ARGE F125 consortium is made up of Kiel-based ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as the lead company together with Bremen-based Fr. Lürssen Werft. The production of the vessels with appropriate preliminary equipment was carried out at the shipyard sites of Fr. Lürssen Werft in Bremen and Wolgast. The production of the ships’ sterns, the assembly of the two halves of the ship, their further equipment, as well as the commissioning and testing took place under the direction of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems at the Hamburg shipyard of Blohm + Voss.



