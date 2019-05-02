RUAG Successfully Completes the First NH90 Inspection in Oberpfaffenhofen

(Source: RUAG; issued May 02, 2019)

RUAG MRO International has successfully completed the first inspection of an NH90 transport helicopter for the German Bundeswehr. In mid-April, a crew from Transport Helicopter Regiment 10 took delivery of the NH90...



“Our helicopter specialists prove many years of experience in the maintenance of military helicopters. This successful NH90 inspection confirms our ability to apply our experience to include the Bundeswehr’s most advanced helicopter type as well,” explains Volker Wallrodt, Senior Vice President Business Jets, Dornier 228, Military, RUAG MRO International. “The Bundeswehr is our long-standing customer and RUAG is well positioned to meet their requirements in full. We are able to ensure fleet availability, planning reliability, and dependable turnaround times, and all at maximum quality,” Volker Wallrodt continues.



Before RUAG began working on the NH90 in autumn 2018, the related type rating needed to be obtained from the German Military Aviation Authority. This involved meeting all necessary requirements, such as rules on e.g. personnel certifications, process instructions, technical documentation, infrastructure, and also included fully equipped aircraft docking facilities, as well as on-site availability of special tooling.



Information technology services also needed to be prepared for the NH90 inspections as all maintenance tasks performed on the helicopter must be documented in the Bundeswehr’s IT system. This required the Oberpfaffenhofen site to implement the requisite SASPF software, covering project management, logistics and operations management, and all dock workstations.



RUAG continues to be a partner to the German Bundeswehr over many years and provides maintenance, overhaul and logistics services for the Bell UH-1D helicopter fleet, still in use for search and rescue missions. RUAG MRO International is an independent supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. It also develops and supports simulation and training systems and solutions for international trained security forces.



