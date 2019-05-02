Rolls-Royce Wins Trent XWB Order from Fiji Airways

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued May 02, 2019)

Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with Fiji Airways to power two Airbus A350 XWB aircraft. Rolls-Royce will also provide its flagship TotalCare long-term services, which maximise aircraft availability.



The Trent XWB is the world’s most efficient large aero engine flying today and the world’s fastest-selling widebody engine, with more than 1,800 in service or on order. It has delivered the smoothest entry into service of any widebody engine, and has now flown more than 3.5 million flying hours.



Rolls-Royce TotalCare is a long-term services agreement, under which Rolls-Royce takes responsibility for engine maintenance. Fleets covered by TotalCare achieve better time-on-wing, compared to those aircraft with engines managed solely by airlines or third parties. Rolls-Royce’s competitive, capable and flexible services network operates around the world, and 90 per cent of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities happen in close proximity to customers.



Ewen McDonald, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President, Customers – Asia Pacific, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be extending our long relationship with Fiji Airways by providing Trent XWB power for their new fleet of Airbus A350s. This is another great endorsement of the Trent XWB, which continues to demonstrate world-beating levels of performance, noise and efficiency. We’re looking forward to working closely with Fiji Airways as they introduce this new aircraft and engine to their fleet, supported by our premium TotalCare service.”



Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO said: “It’s important for Fiji Airways to have world-class partners who share our vision. Our partnership with Rolls-Royce stretches back decades and we are delighted to extend it by acquiring their latest-technology Trent XWB engines for our Airbus A350s. Our entire Engineering and Maintenance Team is excited about these modern and proven widebody engines, and our airline stands to benefit tremendously for their efficiency, reliability and performance.”



The airline is due to take delivery of the two aircraft later this year.



