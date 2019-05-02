Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 02, 2019)

Black River Systems Co., Utica, New York, has been awarded an $88,733,141 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operational counter-small unmanned aircraft systems (s-UAS) open systems architecture software/hardware systems.



This contract provides for system analysis, simulation and modeling, technique development, hardware and software rapid prototyping, integration, test, demonstration, data analysis, transition, operational assessment, and hardware and software enhancement relative to the objective.



Work will be performed in Utica, New York, and is expected to be complete by May 1, 2022. This award is the result of a Small Business Innovation Research III contract. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,031,500; and fiscal 2018 and 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $9,716,140, are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-19-C-0040).



-ends-

