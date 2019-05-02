Triumph Selected for Engineering Services on Major Aircraft Program

(Source: Triumph Group Inc.; issued May 02, 2019)

BERWYN, Pa.--- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that its Aerospace Structures business unit will provide engineering services for a commercial aircraft manufacturer in support of the design and development of its next generation aircraft program. Phase 1 of the contract leverages Triumph's core structural engineering resources to provide airframe design and analysis support for the aircraft's development.



"The work scope represents an exciting opportunity for our Engineering group," said Pete Wick, Executive Vice President for Triumph Aerospace Structures. "Our ample and talented engineering team's extensive experience in the design, development, qualification, and manufacture of large complex metallic and composite aircraft structures, provides our Customer with specialized services to help bring their aircraft to market."



As part of the contract Triumph Aerospace Structures will design portions of the aircraft structure to optimize weight, cost, and producibility in support of the program.



The engineering services will be provided at Triumph's Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas. Triumph offers multiple engineering disciplines, including trade studies, finite element modeling, structure sizing and detail components, and stress analysis.





