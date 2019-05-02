Lampedusa: Inauguration of the Fixed Air Defense Radar

(Source: Italian Defence Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo; issued May 02, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This morning with the Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force, General Alberto Rosso, and the Logistic Commander Gen. Giovanni Fantuzzi, we inaugurated, on Lampedusa, the new FADR (Fixed Air Defense Radar) radar system for control and the defense of airspace.



This project, born from the collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and some of our industrial excellences specialized in the sector, such as Leonardo and Vitrociset, has led to the technological renewal of 12 fixed radars covering the entire national airspace, improving the efficiency of the system.



We are talking about the main task of our Air Force which, thanks to this new system, will be able to collect and share even more effectively important information to ensure global security -- A fundamental service for the country and for all citizens.



The ceremony took place in a simple way, in the operational area of the 134th Remote Radar Squadron. Here we are in one of the southernmost places in Italy where it is important to make the closeness of the Government and institutions strongly felt.



Among others, the Prefect of Agrigento and the Mayor of Lampedusa were present, illustrating the link between the defense structures and the territory.



-ends-

