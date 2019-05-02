Navy's First Anti-Sub Choppers to Arrive First Week of May

MANILA --- The Philippine Navy (PN)'s first two anti-submarine helicopters, the AgustaWestland (now Leonardo) AW-159 Wildcat, is expected to arrive home within the first week of May.



"Yes, (the AW-159s), it's homeward bound and its expected to arrive here in Manila anytime first week of May," said Navy spokesperson Captain Jonathan Zata when asked for an update on the arrival of the aircraft.



Last April, PN flag-officer-in-command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad went to the United Kingdom. along with the Department of National Defense (DND) test and inspection team to look into the helicopters.



Zata earlier said the two AW-159s will be included as one of the highlights of the 121st PN anniversary celebration, which is scheduled on the last week of May. The aircraft were acquired for PHP5.4 billion along with weapons and other systems.



