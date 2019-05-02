Urgent Question on NSC Leak Following Dismissal of Defence Secretary

(Source: UK Parliament Defence Select Committee; issued May 02, 2019)

Shadow Culture Secretary Tom Watson asked the Government to make a statement on the National Security Council (NSC) leak. Gavin Williamson was yesterday removed as Defence Secretary in connection with the breach.



The leak concerned reports that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei would assist in building the UK's new 5G network. This information was leaked to the Daily Telegraph and an inquiry was launched to find the source of the leak.



Last night, Gavin Williamson was removed as Defence Secretary and replaced by Penny Mordaunt. Williamson denies that he was the source of the leak.



Responding on behalf of the Government, Minister for Cabinet Office David Lidington told the House, "The unauthorised disclosure of any information from Government is serious and especially so from the National security Council."



He went on to say, "The Prime Minister has said that she now considers that this matter has been closed and the Cabinet secretary does not consider it necessary to refer it to the police."



In his urgent question, Labour's Deputy Leader said, "To leak from that Committee is an abdication of responsibility and public duty. It is indicative of the malaise and sickness at the heart of this ailing Government."



