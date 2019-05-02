Pentagon Does Not See Path to Reduce F-35 Jet's Cost - Program Evaluation Director (excerpt)

"The Department does not see a path to get to $25,000 per flying hour by FY 2025," Daigle told the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.



The F-35A Joint Program Office, Daigle said, estimates the cost per flying hour for the F-35A variant of the aircraft in 2024 would be $34,000. "Our [Pentagon] estimate is $36,000 for the [F-35]A -- About the same," Daigle said.







Daigle pointed out that after fiscal year 2024, the Defense Department projections are the cost per flying hour for the F-35 will flatten out and increase because the jets are starting to age and will have to be brought to depots for check-ups and repairs.



Vice Adm. Mathias Winter said during the hearing that the current F-35A cost per flying hour stands at $44,000. (Emphasis added throughout—Ed.)



"We know the levers and we know the initiatives in spare parts in what we call 'depot level repair,' being able to repair those parts, the ability for our service members to conduct the maintenance on the flight line which reduces the turnaround times and being able to give them the tools and the maintenance plans to do that work," Winter said.



Winter said the Pentagon's target cost for the F-35A is $25,000 by 2025. (end of excerpt)





Air Force Officials Say F-35 Will Take Years to Meet Cost Per Flying Hour of F-15EX (excerpt)

(Source: Defense Daily; posted may 02, 2019)

By Vivienne Machi