Commercial Boeing 737 Slides Off Runway at NAS Jacksonville - FIRST UPDATE

(Source: US Navy; issued May 04, 2019)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- UPDATED May 4 at 1500 EST: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on the scene and has taken lead on the aircraft mishap involving a Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 which overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville, and came to rest in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, May 3.



NTSB officials have also recovered the flight data recorder. Passengers are reuniting with family members, including those who are traveling to ultimate destinations.



At approximately 9:40 p.m. May 3rd, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville slid off the runway into the St. Johns River.



There were 136 passengers and seven aircrew on board and all have been accounted for. Minor injuries have been reported, treated at the scene, and those requiring additional treatment were transported to a local hospital. There were no fatalities.



Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation.



Families members who were expecting the arrival of passengers should stand by until they are released.



Boeing Statement on Miami Air International Runway Excursion

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 04, 2019)

SEATTLE --- A 737-800 charter flight operated by Miami Air International skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and went into the St. Johns River Friday evening.



Boeing extends its well wishes to all those involved as 136 passengers and seven crew were reported on board.



Boeing is providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as the agency conducts its investigation.



In accordance with the protocol governing aviation accident investigations, all inquiries about the investigation should be directed to the NTSB.



