China, Russia Conduct First Ever Joint Warship-Based Live-Fire Missile Exercise

(Source: Global Times; issued May 06, 2019)

The Chinese frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) fires a depth-charge rocket against mock targets on May 3, during the "Joint Sea-2019" exercise, a six-day joint naval exercise held by Chinese and Russian navies that concluded Saturday in Qingdao, China. (Xinhua photo)

Chinese and Russian navies conducted on Saturday their first ever joint warship-based live-fire missile exercise, as naval vessels from both sides launched surface-to-air missiles and successfully intercepted incoming anti-ship cruise missile dummies.



The exercise was part of the Joint Sea-2019 China-Russia naval drills in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, which marked a new high in coordination and trust between the two navies. The six-day drills ended on Saturday afternoon.



The air defense exercise started around 12:40 pm on Saturday, when the blue team fired two anti-ship cruise missile dummies at the red team, according to a statement the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy sent to the Global Times.



Upon their approaches, the PLA Navy's destroyer Harbin and Russian Navy's anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs of the red team launched a short-range surface-to-air missile each and successfully intercepted the two incoming threats.



This is the first time the PLA Navy has conducted such an exercise with a foreign counterpart, the statement said.



Anti-ship cruise missiles pose huge threats to warships due to factors including high speeds and low trajectories, a military expert who requires anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that intercepting them is a crucial subject in modern naval warfare.



Missiles are the core weapons for warships in both offense and defense, said Wang Rui, an assistant director of the exercise, noting the drills required not only close coordination between the two navies' ships and command organs, but also mutual opening up of each other's weapon specifications, as the drills helped boost the two navies' capability to deal with naval threats together.



The red team also simulated a tanker escort operation, using missiles and guns to defend against fighter bombers of the blue team, the statement said.



The Joint Sea-2019 also saw successful submarine rescue exercises between the two countries' submarines and deep submergence rescue vehicles on Thursday.



Du Changyu, a PLA Navy rescue team officer, told the Global Times on Friday that rescue forces are a powerful means for the Chinese Navy to go global.



The submarine rescue exercises with the Russians proved the Chinese military is fully capable of shouldering its international responsibility and obligations, Du said, noting that the PLA Navy has the resolve to complete international rescue missions and is also capable of working together with other countries.



Joint anti-submarine drills, main gun shooting drills and friendly competitions were also held during the exercise.



China-Russia "Joint Sea-2019" Exercise Makes Two "First Times"

(Source: China Military Online; issued May 05, 2019)

QINGDAO --- Chinese and Russian naval ships participating in the “Joint Sea-2019” exercise left the port of Dagang in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province for the designated drill area on the morning of May 1. This marks that the China-Russia joint drill has transferred from the joint preparatory phase to the joint maritime implementation phase.



Zhao Yao, deputy chief of the Operations Division in Navy Department of Staff under the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s Northern Theater Command, introduced that there are two breakthroughs worth paying attention to in the maritime live-fire drill.



First, it was the first time that the sub-mergence rescue vehicles of the two navies docked each other’s submarine and actually transferred the sailors out. Second, it was the first time that short-range ship-to-air missiles had been used in the live-fire drill.



On May 2, both navies of the China-Russia “Joint Sea-2019” exercise conducted a joint submergence rescue drill in waters of the Yellow Sea, aiming at improving that capability which plays an important role in the combat effectiveness of naval forces.



Carrying out in-depth military cooperation in the field of submergence rescue requires not only mutual-trust in each other’s rescue equipment and capability, but also a considerable degree of mutual-openness on the submarine performance parameters.



The Chinese Navy’s integrated submarine rescue ship Haiyangdao (Hull 864) and the Russian Navy’s search-and-rescue vessel Igor Belousov participated in the drill.



On May 4, both navies launched short-range ship-to-air missiles to attack incoming targets. This was also the first time for the Chinese Navy to conduct joint training with a foreign military on actual missile launching by surface ships.



The drill, involving live-fire sessions, was carried out on the joint air defense, joint anti-submarine, joint submergence rescue and other subjects.



Russian Pacific Fleet’s guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the anti-submarine warship Admiral Vinogradov, the anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and corvette Sovershennyy, as well as the PLA Navy’s guided-missile destroyers Harbin (Hull 112), Changchun (Hull 103) and guided-missile frigates Wuhu (Hull 539) and Handan (Hull 579), participated in the drill, according to news released by Russia’s news agency Sputnik.



