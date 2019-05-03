Bahrain – Weapons to Support F-16 Block 70/F-16V Aircraft Fleet

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 3, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain of various weapons to support its F-16 Block 70/F-16V aircraft fleet for an estimated cost of $750 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Bahrain has requested to buy:

-- thirty-two (32) AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM missiles;

-- one (1) AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance section;

-- thirty-two (32) AIM-9X missiles;

-- twenty (20) AGM-84 Block II Harpoon missiles;

-- two (2) ATM-84L-1 Block II Harpoon missiles;

-- forty (40) AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) All-Up-Rounds;

-- fifty (50) AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM);

-- four (4) AGM-88 HARM training missiles;

-- one hundred (100) GBU-39 250 lb Small Diameter Bomb (SDB-1) All-Up-Rounds;

-- four hundred (400) MAU-209 C/B Computer Control Groups (GBU-10, -12);

-- eighty (80) MAU-210 Enhanced Computer Control Groups (GBU-49, -50);

-- three hundred forty (340) MXU-650 Air Foil Group (GBU-12, -49);

-- one hundred forty (140) MXU-651 Air Foil Groups (GBU-10, -50);

-- seventy (70) KMU-557 GBU-31 tail kits (GBU-31 JDAM, GBU-56 JDAM);

-- one hundred twenty (120) KMU-572 tail kits (GBU-38, -54);

-- one hundred (100) DSU-38 proximity sensors (GBU-54);

-- four hundred sixty-two (462) MK-82 or BLU-111 500 lb Bomb Bodies (Supporting GBU-12, GBU-38, GBU-49, GBU-54);

-- two hundred ten (210) BLU-109/BLU-117 or MK-84 2000 lb Bomb Bodies (Supporting GBU-10, GBU-31, GBU-50, GBU-56);

-- ten (10) practice BLU-109/BLU-117;

-- six hundred seventy (670) FMU-152 fuses (supporting GBU-10, -12, -31, -38; -49, -50, -54, & -56).



Also included are LAU-118 launchers; BRU-61 racks; general purpose Air Foil Groups; tactical training rounds; combat arms training and Maintenance Assets; nose support cups; Swivel/Link attachments; DSU-38/40/42 proximity sensors; Repair and Return services; studies and surveys; weapons system support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; Alternate Mission Equipment (AME); mission system spares and munitions spare parts; software maintenance and support; missile support and test equipment; common munitions bit/reprogramming equipment; missile and munitions containers; personnel training and training equipment; site surveys; U.S. Government/Contractor technical, engineering, and logistical support; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $750 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally which is an important security partner in the region. Our mutual defense interests anchor our relationship and the Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) plays a significant role in Bahrain's defense.



The proposed sale improves Bahrain's ability to meet current and future threats. Bahrain will use these capabilities as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. These weapons support the new procurement of F-16 Block 70 and upgrades of existing F-16V aircraft, providing an increase in the capability of existing aircraft to sustain operations, meet training requirements, and support transition training for pilots to the upgraded aircraft. This proposed sale and upgrade will improve interoperability with U.S. forces and other regional allies. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors for this effort will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, TX; Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, AZ; and Boeing Corporation, Chicago, IL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of at least two (2) additional U.S. Government representatives to Bahrain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

