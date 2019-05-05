SSJ100, Burned Down in Sheremetyevo Airport, Was Under Scheduled Maintenance in April 2019

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co.; issued May 05, 2019)

On May 5, 2019 SSJ100 performing its flight Moscow-Murmansk returned to the airport of departure upon receipt of the information about the abnormality aboard. After tough landing the aircraft was burned down.



The investigation is launched. The representatives of the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, the manufacturer of the aircraft, are part of the commission conducting the investigation.



The following information is to be provided as long as it will appear.



The aircraft MSN 95135 was produced in August 2017. It was under scheduled maintenance in the beginning of April 2019.



-ends-

