INS Vela: Indian Navy’s 4th Scorpene-class Made In India Submarine Launched

(Source: Financial Express Online; posted May 6, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- INS Vela, Indian Navy’s 4th Scorpene-class submarine, launched! In a boost to the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities, INS Vela, a Scorpene-class submarine was rolled out in the waters on Monday in the presence of the Defence Secretary Production.This is the fourth submarine in the series of the six submarines being built at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai under Project 75. The Scorpene-class submarine in the Indian Navy has been termed as the Kalvari-class.The submarine after completing its out fittings at the dock based on the ocean tide was launched for extensive trials.At the MDL, the balance two submarines Vagir and Vagsheer are in the advance stages of construction on the assembly line. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has also approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes to be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines.INS Vela is the fourth in the series of the six Scorpene class submarines being constructed at the Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai. The out fittings on the submarine have been completed at MDL as per the contract inked between DCNS (now known as Naval Group) of France and MDL as part of Project 75.Project 75 is already witnessing delays. Out of the six submarines under Project 75, INS Kalvari has been commissioned in Indian Navy last December. Both INS Khanderi and INS Karanj is likely to be commissioned in the Indian Navy. INS Vagir and INS Vagsheer are already in the “advanced stages of manufacturing”.As per the contract French Company DCNS (now Naval Group) and the MDL had inked in 2005, the $3.75 billion agreement for the licensed production of six submarines under Project-75 for the Indian Navy and the French Company had decided to transfer technology and jointly build in India. The contract is expected to be completed by next year.Two other submarines INS Khanderi and INS Karanj built at MDL are in line to be commissioned in the Indian Navy. According to senior naval officers INS Khanderi has completed all trials and is in the final stages of acceptance. According to the 30 year submarine building plan approved in 1999, the Indian Navy needs at least 24 submarines to meet the growing presence of the Chinese presence in the waters.The Scorpene class submarines which have the capability to be operational in any theatre also have the capability of undertaking different types of missions, which include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. They have top end stealth features which includes advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.The Indian Navy is currently operating 4 German HDW-class and 9 Russian Kilo-class submarines. In 2000 July, it had inducted a conventional diesel-electric submarine, INS Sindhushastra, procured from Russia.-ends-