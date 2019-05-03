Naming and Launching of Third Egyptian Submarine “Made in Germany”

The third of four Type 209/1400mod submarines being built by ThyssenKrupp Marine System for the Egyptian Navy was officially named “S-43” and launched on May 3 in Kiel, Germany, and will now undergo sea trials. (TMKS photo)

The third of four 209/1400mod class submarines for the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt was named and launched on May3,2019 at the shipyard of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Kiel. As part of the ceremony, Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Navy, officially named the boat “S43”.



The boat will now be intensively tested. Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems: “This significant milestone in the construction program for the Egyptian Navy is based on an open and trusting dialogue with our customer as well as the competence of our employees and suppliers. These are key factors on our successful way to become Europe's most modern naval company.”



The contract for the delivery of the first two 209/1400mod class submarines to the Arab Republic of Egypt was signed in 2011. In 2015, Egypt decided to take the option for two additional units of the most recent version of the class 209 "family": A compact submarine featuring reliability, high combat strength, long submerged range, high submerged speeds, low signatures and excellent handling characteristics.



The first submarine, named “S41”, was handed over in December 2016and the second submarine, named “S42”, in August 2017. The program is planned to end with the handover of the fourth boat in 2021.



Key data for the S43:

-- Length o.a. approx. 62 m

-- Pressure hull diameter approx. 6.2 m

-- Surface displacement approx. 1,450 t

-- Dived displacement approx. 1,600 t

-- Crew 30





ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading system suppliers for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime security technologies. The company has a history of naval shipbuilding that dates back centuries and offers state-of-the-art technologies, innovations and extensive and dependable services to customers around the world. With its Operating Units Submarines, Surface Vessels, Naval Electronic Systems and Services, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is part of the ThyssenKrupp Group.



