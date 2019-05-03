United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Patriot Missile System and Related Support Equipment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 03, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to United Arab Emirates of four hundred fifty-two (452) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.728 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested to buy up to four hundred fifty-two (452) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE).



Also included are tools and test equipment, support equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, spare and repair parts, facility design, U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics, sustainment and program support. The estimated cost is $2.728 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important ally which has been, and continues to be,' a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modem systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The proposed sale will enhance the UAE's capability to meet current and future aircraft and missile threats. The UAE will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these missiles will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for the PAC-3 System will be Raytheon Corporation, Andover, Massachusetts, and Lockheed-Martin, Dallas, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed program will require additional contractor representatives to travel to the UAE. It is not expected additional U.S. Government personnel will be required in country for an extended period of time.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



