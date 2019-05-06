Saab at IMDEX Asia 2019

(Source: Saab; issued May 06, 2019)

Saab will be present at the IMDEX Asia 2019 international martime defence exhibition and conference, Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore, from 14 to 16 May. Please visit us at Stand K15 in the main exhibition hall.



IMDEX Asia is a key event for the expanding Asia Pacific naval market. Saab has a strong presence at IMDEX to underline our long-standing commitment to the Republic of Singapore and to support our growing business across the entire region.



“Saab is utterly unique in the naval domain,” says Dean Rosenfield, Head of Saab Asia Pacific. “We are the only company with the in-house skills to deliver advanced combat vessels and submarines plus all of the weapons, sensors, fire control and C2 systems that complete the maritime battlespace. Saab also develops, supplies and sustains all the essential enabling systems on land and in the air that ensure a full-spectrum naval defence and security capability.”



“Singapore is our home in Asia Pacific and we have a long and successful relationship with our customers here. We are also active in almost every other nation across the region as a key component of their naval operations. IMDEX is an important forum for us to demonstrate how we at Saab get close to our customers, support them and stand alongside them for the long term,” adds Rosenfield.



At IMDEX Asia 2019 Saab will exhibit products and solutions from our product portfolio across the maritime and air domains. This will include:



Next-generation warship and submarine technoloy. Saab is building the A26 submarine, the world’s most modern conventional submarine. The A26 is eminently suited to global operations but, as a modular design, it can also be closely tailored to the specific needs of individual nations. Saab’s next-generation corvette brings the same level of advanced technology and smart design to the surface fleet.



Combat and Patrol Boats. Saab’s proven and trusted Combat Boat 90 (CB 90) and Patrol Boat (Interceptor) families are in service with navies and coast guards worldwide. These fast and agile craft can be integrated with numerous advanced systems from Saab to enhance your littoral capabilities.



Naval combat systems, missiles and radars.Saab can deliver the complete range of naval warfare capabilities, including the 9LV combat management system, Sea Giraffe radar, CEROS and EOS fire control systems, electronic warfare and TactiCall communications - all fully integrated with every class of vessel.



Saab’s Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT) secures your littoral supremacy. It is an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution that gives total control to naval forces worldwide. SLWT is based on over 100 years of underwater systems experience. It provides best-in-class capabilities today, but is ready for the challenges of tomorrow.



GlobalEye, Saab’s revolutionary multi-role airborne surveillance system. With its all-new Erieye ER radar, advanced C4I and multi-mission capabilities, GlobalEye uniquely combines the roles of airborne early warning and control, maritime patrol and ground surveillance all in a single platform.



Advanced UAV systems like the Skeldar V-200 are becoming a core component of modern naval operations. Saab, together with its partner UMS Skeldar, has a leading role in the provision of next-generation systems like the rotary V-200, and the essential integration of these systems into the operational networks at sea.



ROV and AUV systems. Saab is a leader in remotely operated and autonomous underwater systems for complex missions. Our unique Multi-Shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS) shows how our highly reliable and adaptable vehicles can be used in many roles, including live operational mine clearance, peacetime operations against historical ordnance, mine investigation and underwater demolitions.



Saab’s vessel traffic and port management systems control harbours of all sizes and complex traffic flows in waterways or coastal regions. Saab’s complete range of maritime traffic systems secure safe travel and support your economic growth.



