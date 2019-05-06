Airbus Takes Next Major Step for Telesat’s LEO Satellite Constellation

(Source: Airbus; issued May 06, 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Airbus has successfully completed the System Definition and Risk Management Project of Telesat’s LEO constellation and submitted to Telesat both space and ground segments solutions that not only meet Telesat’s ambitious requirements, but also provide cost effective and stable approaches for its longer-term business objectives.



Airbus has performed system optimisation, requirements engineering, and initial design of key hardware and software components for space, ground and user terminal segments.



It was also the opportunity for Telesat and Airbus to take stock of industrialisation plans, a part of which will be located in Canada, Airbus’ fifth home country.



This is an excellent opportunity for Airbus which would allow it to further develop its design and industrial capability in end to end systems with a large number of identical satellites.





