Czech Republic – AH-1Z Attack Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; dated May 3, posted May 6, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Czech Republic of four AH-1Z attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $205 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Czech Republic has requested to buy:

-- four (4) AH-1Z attack helicopters,

-- eight (8) T700-GE-701D engines (installed),

-- eight (8) Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems with Inertial Navigation (EGI) and Precise Positioning Service (PPS) (installed), and

-- fourteen (14) AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.



Also included is communication equipment, electronic warfare systems, M197 20mm machine guns, Target Sight System, support equipment, spare engine containers, spare and repair parts, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $205 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO partner that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe. The proposed sale will support the Czech Republic's need for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals.



The Czech Republic is considering either the UH-60M or the UH-1Y/AH-1Z to replace its aging Mi-24 helicopters.



The Czech Republic intends to use these helicopters to modernize its armed forces and strengthen its homeland defense. This will contribute to the Czech Republic's military goal of updating its capabilities while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and NATO allies. The Czech Republic will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Bell Helicopter, Textron, Fort Worth, Texas; and General Electric Company, Lynn, Massachusetts. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus training and maintenance support in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of twenty-four (24) months. It will also require three (3) contractor representatives to reside in country for a period of two (2) years to support this program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



Czech Republic – UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; dated May 3, posted May 6, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Czech Republic of twelve UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $800 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Czech Republic has requested to buy (12) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, with

-- twenty-eight (28) T700-GE-701D engines (24 installed and 4 spares),

-- twenty-nine (29) H-764GU Embedded Global Positioning Systems with Inertial Navigation and Country Unique SAASM (24 installed and 5 spares),

-- twenty-four (24) M240H machine guns,

-- one-hundred fourteen (114) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS), and -- fifteen (15) AN/AAR-57(V)3 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) (12 installed and 3 spares).



Also included are

-- four (4) Aviation Mission Planning Systems (AMPS),

-- twenty-nine (29) AN/ARC-231 UHF/VHF Radios with RT-1808A,

-- twenty-nine (29) AN/ARC-201D SINCGARS Airborne Radios System with RT-1478D,

-- fifteen (15) AN/ARC-220(V)3 HF Radio,

-- twelve (12) Federated Advanced Navigation System (FANS) with RNP/RNAV,

-- fifteen (15) AN/APX-123 IFF with Mode 4/5 Transponder (12 installed and 3 spares),

-- fifteen (15) AN/ARN-147(V) (12 installed and 3 spares),

-- fifteen (15) AN/ARN-149(V) Automatic Digital Frequency (12 installed and 3 spares),

-- fifteen (15) Tactical Airborne Navigation System (TACAN) AN/ARN-153 (12 installed and 3 spares),

-- fifteen (15) AN/APR-39C(V)l/4 Radar Warning Receiver,

-- fifteen (15) AN/AVR-2B(V) Laser Warning System (12 installed and 3 spares),

-- sixty (60) Military Grade AN/AVS-6 Night Vision Goggles (NVGs),

-- four (4) EBC-406HM Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), Aircraft Wireless Intercom System (AWIS),

-- forty-eight (48) Machine Gun Mounts,

-- twenty-four (24) M134D Mini Gun,

-- four thousand (4,000) M-134 Inert Training Rounds,

-- twenty-four (24) M-134 Power Supply Pack,

-- twelve (12) GP-19 Machine Gun Pods,

-- twelve (12) GAU-19B Machine Guns,

-- twenty-four (24) M-134 Power Supply Pack,

-- one hundred forty-four (144) M-134 Spare Barrels,

-- four thousand (4,000) M-134 Training Rounds,

-- twelve (12) M-134 Mount Systems,

-- twelve (12) Packaging Crating and Handling Mount System in Support of M-134,

-- twelve (12) M261 Rocket Launchers,

-- one hundred thousand (100,000) 7.62MM 4 Ball M80 1 Tracer M62 Linked,

-- five hundred one thousand (501,000) Cartridge 7.62MM 4 Ball 1 Tracer,

-- ten thousand (10,000) Cartridge 50 Caliber Ball,

-- ten thousand (10,000) 50 Caliber 4 Ball 1 Tracer,

-- ten thousand (10,000) Cartridge 50 Caliber 4 Armor Piercing Incendiary 1 Armor Piercing Incendiary Tracer Linked,

-- three Hundred (300) Cartridge 25.4 Millimeter Decoy M839,

-- four (4) Cartridge Impulse CCU-92/A,

-- three hundred eighty-four (384) Rocket 2.75 Inch High Explosive Warhead M151 Fuze M423 Motor MK66-4,

-- two hundred forty (240) Warhead 2.75 Inch Rocket M151HE,

-- one hundred eighty (180) Rocket Motor 2.75 Inch MK66-4,

-- four hundred (400) Flare Aircraft Countermeasure M206,

-- Two (2) Airborne Command and Control Systems includes three (3) PRC-117s (two (2) as line-of-sight and one (1) as beyond line-of-sight, one (1) iridium phone, one (1) ROVER 4 (to UAS), DAGAR (GPS)),

-- twelve (12) AN/APN-209 Radar Altimeter,

-- twenty-four (24) Upturned Exhaust System,

-- thirteen (13) MX-10D EO/IR Sensor with Laser Designator (12 and 1 spare),

-- thirteen (13) IZLED 200 PIR Laser (12 installed and 1 spare),

-- thirty (30) User Data Modules (UDM) for Common Missile Warning System (CMWS),

-- Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) Classified Software Updates, Machine Gun Component Spare Parts, Operation Mission Data Set (MDS) in support of the AN/APR-39C(V)l/4,

-- twelve (12) AN/AVS-7 Heads-Up Display,

-- aircraft warranty, air worthiness support, calibration services, spare and repair parts, support equipment, communication equipment, weapons, ammunition, night vision devices, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training devices, site surveys, tool and test equipment, U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $800 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO partner that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe. The proposed sale will support the Czech Republic's need for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals.



The Czech Republic is considering either the UH-60M or the UH-1Y/AH-1Z to replace its aging Mi-24 helicopters.



The Czech Republic intends to use these helicopters to modernize its armed forces and strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. This will contribute to the Czech Republic's military goal of updating its capabilities while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and NATO allies. The Czech Republic will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, Connecticut; and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC), Lynn, Massachusetts. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of an additional three U.S. Government and five contractor representatives in country full-time to support the delivery and training for approximately two-five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

