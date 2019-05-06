Hisdesat Appoints Airbus and Thales Alenia Space to Build Two SpainSat NG Satellites

(Source: Airbus; issued May 06, 2019)

MADRID / WASHINGTON, D.C. --- A four co-primes consortium formed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space (both in Spain and France) has been selected by Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos S.A. (Spanish Governmental Satellite Operator) to build two SpainSAT NG satellites. Used for governmental communications, these new generation satellites will replace the existing Spainsat and Xtar-EUR satellites. Airbus will act as “lead partner” of the consortium.



The SPAINSAT NG programme includes two satellites, SPAINSAT NG I and II which will be situated in different geostationary orbital slots to operate in X, military Ka and UHF bands.



The first of these New Generation Spainsat satellites will be launched in 2023 guaranteeing the continuity of the secure communications services to the Spanish Ministry of Defense and Governmental Agencies using the current fleet.



SPAINSAT NG will provide coverage on a wide area of the world ranging from the United States and South America to the Middle East, including Africa and Europe and till Singapore in Asia.



Both satellites will allow to:

• Ensure effective command and control for beyond line-of-sight operations in 2/3 of the Earth.



• Guarantee communication capability in theatres of operation lacking communications infrastructure.



• Develop more satcom on the move, higher capacity, better secured and assured communications.



• Unlock the potential of the network centric battlespace-netcentric warfare and operations.





The communication payloads of both satellites will be provided by the Spanish industry, including the integration of the Communications Module in Spain, a major step forward for the Spanish industry. Airbus in Spain will be responsible for the X band payload, while Thales Alenia Space in Spain will be responsible for the UHF and mil-Ka band payloads. Other companies from the Spanish space industry will also be involved.



UHF is a new capability that was not available on the previous Spainsat fleet. Both satellites will offer redundancy in the zones of interest for the Spanish Armed Forces and will also incorporate advanced protection technologies for anti-jamming and anti-spoofing, plus hardened protection against nuclear phenomena at high altitude.



The satellites will be based on the Eurostar Neo platform, Airbus’ new geostationary telecommunications satellite product, a significant evolution of the highly reliable and successful Eurostar series with an entire range of major innovations. These include an X band fully flexible payload, employing active antennas with in orbit reconfiguration capability, an onboard digital processor that will interconnect the X and mil-Ka band payloads for cross-banding, and a dedicated high-speed service link enabling fast re-configuration.



This will result in a greater capacity, and increased flexibility allowing for electronic reorientation of the beams depending on the coverage needs.



Hisdesat is the owner and operator of the new generation of communication satellites, SPAINSAT NG. The main customer is the Spanish Ministry of Defence having a Public Private Partnership with Hisdesat and, among others, the new satellites will also contribute to other Spanish governmental bodies, allies and friendly countries with bilateral agreements, the EU governmental Communications programme, “Govsatcom” and hopefully to the future NATO CP130 capabilities package for satellite communications. In addition, SPAINSAT NG will continue providing services to the existing and future customer base of XTAR LLc.



The development of SPAINSAT NG is supported by the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, as well as the Spanish Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) in the framework of a public-private partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the satellite operator Hisdesat.



The SpainSAT NG satellites will have an operational lifetime of 15 years being in service up to 2037.



(ends)



Airbus to Build Multi-Mission Satellite for MEASAT

(Source: Airbus; issued May 06, 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Airbus has been selected by MEASAT Global Berhad (MEASAT), the leading Malaysian operator, to build MEASAT-3d, a new multi-mission telecommunications satellite to replace capacity and augment its core business in Malaysia, Asia, Middle East and Africa.



Positioned at 91.5°E collocated with MEASAT-3b, also built by Airbus, MEASAT-3d will deliver improved performances to progressively replace MEASAT-3 and MEASAT-3a, supporting Asia’s premium DTH (direct to home) video distribution.



Planned to be launched in 2021, MEASAT-3d will provide C and Ku-bands capacity for DTH, video distribution and telecommunication services. The new HTS Ka-band mission features multiple user spot beams optimized to deliver high speed broadband communications over Malaysia to bridge the digital divide in the country.



It will also carry an L-band navigation hosted payload for the Korea Augmentation Satellite System (KASS) for KTSAT.



MEASAT-3d is based on Airbus’ proven and highly reliable Eurostar E3000 satellite platform. Planned for more than 15 years of operation, MEASAT-3d is designed to have an electrical power of 12kW.



Dr Edmund Kong, MEASAT’s Chief Technology Officer said, “We are delighted to once again appoint Airbus as the manufacturer of MEASAT’s 8th communication satellite. With MEASAT-3d, MEASAT reaffirms its commitment to provide core infrastructure for the Malaysian ICT and broadcast industry. Collocated with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at 91.5°E, MEASAT-3d will serve the growth requirements of 4G & 5G mobile networks in Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional distribution capacity for video in HD, 4K and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, MEASAT-3d will aid in bridging the digital divide in Malaysia by enabling 100% coverage for high speed consumer broadband services to all Malaysian households.”



Arnaud de Rosnay, Head of Telecom Satellites at Airbus said: “MEASAT has selected Airbus again to build their new multi-mission satellite which will be based on our highly reliable Eurostar E3000 product. There are already 46 E3000 satellites operating successfully in orbit and Airbus is committed to providing innovative and “best-in-class” satellite solutions to enable MEASAT to be the operator of choice in the region.



“The mission also builds on Airbus’ unique heritage in the field of SBAS (Satellite Based Augmentation System) navigation payloads. It is a great honor to have been trusted by both MEASAT and KTSAT to combine their missions, a true testament to our collective ability to be flexible – a key differentiator in today’s market."



-ends-

