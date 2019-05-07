Defense Think Tank Under Probe

(Source: Korea Times; issued May 07, 2019)

The Ministry of National Defense has launched an investigation into the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) over allegations that a senior KIDA member created a slush fund and bribed politicians.



A senior official of KIDA's Defense Information System Management Group allegedly collected portions of the bonuses paid to the employees to create a slush fund, and bribed some government officials and lawmakers, according to the ministry. The official's name was not revealed.



The allegation was raised last month by a whistle-blower from the defense think tank and the Office for Government Policy Coordination Prime Minister's Secretariat first received the report.



The prime minister's office has found a list of government officials and lawmakers who allegedly received the money, written by the senior KIDA member. The case was then referred to the defense ministry later last month.



The ministry on Tuesday started an investigation into KIDA and it said the investigation is likely to continue for about two weeks.



According to a Hankyoreh report, the slush fund may exceed 400 million won ($343,000).



