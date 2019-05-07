Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2019

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $55,675,476 for modification P00005 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification provides additional funding for F135 long lead items to support the production delivery schedule, exercises an option for additional initial spare parts, and provides program administrative labor for the global spares pool in support the Navy; Air Force, and Marine Corps, non-U. S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $55,675,476 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($4,161,749; 7.5 percent); Air Force ($3,116,792; 5.6 percent); Marine Corps ($556,570; 1.0 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($24,899,106; 44.7 percent); and FMS Customers ($22,941,259; 41.2 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

