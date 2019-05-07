Raytheon Providing US Marines with Naval Strike Missile

(Source: Kongsberg Gruppen; issued May 07, 2019)

A test firing of the Naval Strike Missile by Kongsberg in Norway. Known for its sea-skimming capability, the Naval Strike Missile can be fired from both ships and aircraft, and flies to its target at very low altitudes over water and land. (Kongsberg photo)

Raytheon Company announced today that they will integrate the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) into the US Marine Corps existing force structure under a $47.59 million Other Transaction Authority agreement with Marine Corps Systems Command.



A USMC NSM supports the 2018 National Defense Strategy and Commandant of the Marine Corps modernization efforts.



NSM is a long-range, precision strike missile that can detect and destroy heavily defended land and sea targets at long distances. Naval Strike Missiles can be launched from land or sea.



In 2018, the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a contract to manufacture and deliver NSM as the Navy’s over-the-horizon weapon system for littoral combat ships and future frigates. The Marine Corps’ selection of the Navy’s anti-ship missile enhances joint interoperability and reduces costs and logistical burdens.



"We are very pleased to expand the user community. The NSM is now selected by the US Navy and Marine Corps, Norwegian, Polish and Malaysian Navies from both ships and land based coastal defence. It is an off-the-shelf and non-developmental 5th generation strike missile system that can be rapidly deployed for operational use”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has close to 11,000 employees located in 40 countries.



"This fifth-generation missile adds another dimension for sea control operations and for protection from adversary warships," said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Raytheon Air Warfare Systems.



NSM is the latest product produced in partnership with Norway and its defense leader Kongsberg. A mobile, land-based NSM is deployed with Poland's coastal defense forces.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



